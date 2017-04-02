(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER Fire Department conducts ice water rescue training [Image 3 of 36]

    JBER Fire Department conducts ice water rescue training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force firefighters, assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, leave a frozen lake after conducting ice water rescue training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska Feb. 4, 2017. The training taught the JBER firefighters self-rescue techniques, victim recovery, and certified them as ice water rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Fire Department conducts ice water rescue training [Image 1 of 36], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    firefighter
    ice water rescue
    fire protection specialist

