JBER Fire Department conducts ice water rescue training

U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists Airmen 1st Class Joseph Humphrey, left and Tyler Parmelee, conduct ice water rescue training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska Feb. 4, 2017. The training taught the JBER firefighters self-rescue techniques, victim recovery, and certified them as ice water rescue technicians. Humphrey and Parmelee, natives of Ridgecrest, Calif., and Ashburn, Va., respectively, are assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

