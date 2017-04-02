(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER Fire Department conducts ice water rescue training [Image 11 of 36]

    JBER Fire Department conducts ice water rescue training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Jason Crandall, left and Senior Airman Joseph Pyun, firefighters assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, recover a simulated cold water victim while conducting ice water rescue training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska Feb. 4, 2017. The training taught the JBER firefighters self-rescue techniques, victim recovery, and certified them as ice water rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 20:44
    Photo ID: 3147226
    VIRIN: 170204-F-YH552-065
    Resolution: 4044x2690
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Fire Department conducts ice water rescue training [Image 1 of 36], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Alaska
    firefighter
    ice water rescue
    fire protection specialist

