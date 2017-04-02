A M1 Assault Breacher Vehicle from the 10th Engineer Battalion fires an inert mine clearing line charge during a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia Feb. 4. The engineers were attached to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment for their CALFEX in order to breach a mine field and allow the company to continue their attack through the objective.
|02.04.2017
|02.06.2017 17:20
|3146949
|170204-A-CY863-231
|6000x3383
|1.53 MB
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Cottonbalers kick off Super Bowl weekend with CALFEX [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Randy Ready, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
