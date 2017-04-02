(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cottonbalers kick off Super Bowl weekend with CALFEX [Image 5 of 5]

    Cottonbalers kick off Super Bowl weekend with CALFEX

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Maj. Randy Ready 

    1st Armor Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    A M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment scans for targets while maneuvering during the company’s Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia Feb. 4.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    TAGS

    tank
    Bradley
    Fort Stewart
    CALFEX
    3ID
    U.S. Army

