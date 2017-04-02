A M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank from Company C, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment maneuvers to their next battle position during the company’s Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia Feb. 4.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 17:20
|Photo ID:
|3146947
|VIRIN:
|170204-A-CY863-217
|Resolution:
|5059x3426
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cottonbalers kick off Super Bowl weekend with CALFEX [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Randy Ready, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Cottonbalers kick off Super Bowl weekend with CALFEX
LEAVE A COMMENT