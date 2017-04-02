Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 17:20 Photo ID: 3146944 VIRIN: 170204-A-CY863-210 Resolution: 6000x3075 Size: 2.21 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Cottonbalers kick off Super Bowl weekend with CALFEX [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Randy Ready, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.