Newly-promoted Col. Justin Wagner, Iowa Air National Guard (center) stands at attention as his promotion orders to colonel are being read. Also present are Brig. Gen. Steve Warnstadt, Iowa Army National Guard (left) and Col. Joe Ascherl, Iowa Air National Guard. Wagner, the Harlan Community Schools superintendent, also serves as the Chief of Personnel for the Joint Planning Group, Iowa National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 17:28
|Photo ID:
|3146936
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-QK389-030
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSNTON, IA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Attention to Orders! [Image 1 of 4], by MSG Duff E. McFadden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Harlan superintendent, Iowa Air National Guard Citizen-Soldier driven by selfless service
