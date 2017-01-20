(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Attention to Orders! [Image 1 of 4]

    Attention to Orders!

    JOHNSNTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Iowa National Guard

    Newly-promoted Col. Justin Wagner, Iowa Air National Guard (center) stands at attention as his promotion orders to colonel are being read. Also present are Brig. Gen. Steve Warnstadt, Iowa Army National Guard (left) and Col. Joe Ascherl, Iowa Air National Guard. Wagner, the Harlan Community Schools superintendent, also serves as the Chief of Personnel for the Joint Planning Group, Iowa National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 17:28
    Photo ID: 3146936
    VIRIN: 170120-A-QK389-030
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: JOHNSNTON, IA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Attention to Orders! [Image 1 of 4], by MSG Duff E. McFadden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Harlan Community Schools
    Brig. Gen. Steve Warnstadt
    Col. Justin Wagner
    Col. Joe Ascherl
    Chief of Personnnel for the Joint Planning Group

