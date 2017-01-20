Newly-promoted Col. Justin Wagner, Iowa Air National Guard (center) stands at attention as his promotion orders to colonel are being read. Also present are Brig. Gen. Steve Warnstadt, Iowa Army National Guard (left) and Col. Joe Ascherl, Iowa Air National Guard. Wagner, the Harlan Community Schools superintendent, also serves as the Chief of Personnel for the Joint Planning Group, Iowa National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 17:28 Photo ID: 3146936 VIRIN: 170120-A-QK389-030 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.69 MB Location: JOHNSNTON, IA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Attention to Orders! [Image 1 of 4], by MSG Duff E. McFadden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.