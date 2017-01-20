The Wagner family

The family of Col. Justin Wagner was present during the Harlan Community Schools recognition of the 380th anniversary of the National Guard, which also included the reading of his promotion orders to colonel in the Iowa Air National Guard. From left to right, are son Carter, wife Mandy, son Brady, and daughter Taylor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden)

