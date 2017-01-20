(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Wagner family [Image 3 of 4]

    The Wagner family

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Iowa National Guard

    The family of Col. Justin Wagner was present during the Harlan Community Schools recognition of the 380th anniversary of the National Guard, which also included the reading of his promotion orders to colonel in the Iowa Air National Guard. From left to right, are son Carter, wife Mandy, son Brady, and daughter Taylor. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 17:28
    Photo ID: 3146933
    VIRIN: 170120-A-QK389-810
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: HARLAN, IA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Wagner family [Image 1 of 4], by MSG Duff E. McFadden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Attention to Orders!
    ESGR Patrior Award presented to Harlan Community Schools
    The Wagner family
    Address the hometown crown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Harlan superintendent, Iowa Air National Guard Citizen-Soldier driven by selfless service

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Col. Justin T. Wagner

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT