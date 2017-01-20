(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Address the hometown crown [Image 4 of 4]

    Address the hometown crown

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Iowa National Guard

    Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Justin A. Wagner, a traditional Citizen-Airman and 23-year military veteran, addresses the crowd during a recent Harlan girls basketball game recognizing the 380th anniversary of the National Guard. The crowd had just witnessed the reading of his promotion orders to colonel. Wagner serves as the director of Joint Manpower and Personnel for the Iowa National Guard, based in Johnston, Iowa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 17:28
    Photo ID: 3146930
    VIRIN: 170120-A-QK389-616
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: HARLAN, IA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Address the hometown crown [Image 1 of 4], by MSG Duff E. McFadden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Iowa Air National Guard
    Harlan Community Schools
    director of Joint Manpower and Personnel
    Col. Justin A. Wagner
    380th aniversary National Guard

