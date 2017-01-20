Address the hometown crown

Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Justin A. Wagner, a traditional Citizen-Airman and 23-year military veteran, addresses the crowd during a recent Harlan girls basketball game recognizing the 380th anniversary of the National Guard. The crowd had just witnessed the reading of his promotion orders to colonel. Wagner serves as the director of Joint Manpower and Personnel for the Iowa National Guard, based in Johnston, Iowa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden)

Date Taken: 01.20.2017
Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US
Hometown: HARLAN, IA, US