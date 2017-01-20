(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ESGR Patrior Award presented to Harlan Community Schools [Image 2 of 4]

    ESGR Patrior Award presented to Harlan Community Schools

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Iowa National Guard

    Lonnie Muxfeldt, Harlan Community School Board President (center), holds the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award presented by Iowa Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Steve Warnstadt, Deputy Commanding General for Operations (right), as Harlan Community Schools Superintendent, Col. Justin Wagner looks on. The presentation was part of the Harlan Community Schools recognition of the 380th anniversary of the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 17:28
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: HARLAN, IA, US
    This work, ESGR Patrior Award presented to Harlan Community Schools [Image 1 of 4], by MSG Duff E. McFadden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Attention to Orders!
    ESGR Patrior Award presented to Harlan Community Schools
    The Wagner family
    Address the hometown crown

    Harlan superintendent, Iowa Air National Guard Citizen-Soldier driven by selfless service

    ESGR
    Iowa National Guard
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
    Harlan Community Schools
    Brig. Gen. Steve Warnstadt
    Harlan School Board

