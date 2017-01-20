Lonnie Muxfeldt, Harlan Community School Board President (center), holds the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award presented by Iowa Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Steve Warnstadt, Deputy Commanding General for Operations (right), as Harlan Community Schools Superintendent, Col. Justin Wagner looks on. The presentation was part of the Harlan Community Schools recognition of the 380th anniversary of the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden)
This work, ESGR Patrior Award presented to Harlan Community Schools [Image 1 of 4], by MSG Duff E. McFadden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
