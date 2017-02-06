(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    6 Feb. 2017 | VCJCS Hosts French CHOD

    6 Feb. 2017 | VCJCS Hosts French CHOD

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Sgt. James McCann 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts an Armed Forces Arrival Ceremony for French Gen. Pierre de Villiers, Chief of Defence Staff, at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Feb. 6, 2017. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 15:51
    Photo ID: 3146802
    VIRIN: 170206-D-SW162-0269
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6 Feb. 2017 | VCJCS Hosts French CHOD [Image 1 of 28], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    VCJCS Hosts French CHOD
    VCJCS Hosts French CHOD

    DoD
    France
    JCS
    Joint Staff
    Gen.
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    USAF
    Vice Chairman
    VCJCS
    CHOD
    OCJCS
    CEMA
    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Chief of Defence Staff

