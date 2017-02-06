Ms. Ricki Selva, wife of Gen. Paul J. Selva, the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, bids farewell to French Gen. Pierre de Villiers, Chief of Defence Staff, after an Armed Forces Honors ceremony at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Feb. 6, 2017. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 15:51
|Photo ID:
|3146785
|VIRIN:
|170206-D-SW162-0221
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 6 Feb. 2017 | VCJCS Hosts French CHOD [Image 1 of 28], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
