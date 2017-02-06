6 Feb. 2017 | VCJCS Hosts French CHOD

U.S. Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts an Armed Forces Arrival Ceremony for French Gen. Pierre de Villiers, Chief of Defence Staff, at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Feb. 6, 2017. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

