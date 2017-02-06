U.S. Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts an Armed Forces Arrival Ceremony for French Gen. Pierre de Villiers, Chief of Defence Staff, at Conmy Hall, Fort Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Feb. 6, 2017. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 15:51
|Photo ID:
|3146762
|VIRIN:
|170206-D-SW162-0201
|Resolution:
|3000x1997
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US
This work, 6 Feb. 2017 | VCJCS Hosts French CHOD [Image 1 of 28], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
