Key operations, planning, training, and safety personnel from U.S. Army Central visited the new Camp Buehring Air Assault course at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 25, 2017. The air assault course is one of the best air assault courses in the Army according to Sgt. 1st Class Tim Nungester, the air assault school noncommissioned officer in charge. The visit was one of the final inspections to take place before the first course scheduled for April 3-14.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 12:31 Photo ID: 3146004 VIRIN: 170125-A-EU843-172 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.3 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Air Assault comes to Kuwait [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.