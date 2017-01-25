Army Air Assault comes to Kuwait

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – Key operations, planning, training and safety personnel from U.S. Army Central visited the new Camp Buehring Air Assault course at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 25, 2017.

The visit was one of the final inspections to take place before the school begins accepting its first students in early April.

Sgt. 1st Class Tim Nungester, the senior noncommissioned officer for the air assault course, visited the site to inspect the quality of the desert environment obstacles and lanes.

“The course is actually looking really good,” he said. “This is definitely one of the best courses I’ve seen.”

The course will provide U.S. military personnel in the Central Command theater of operations the unique opportunity to become air assault qualified, while also deployed outside the continental United States.

The main goal for the course is unit readiness, said Lt. Col. Roger Davis, the USARCENT G37 Forward.

“Maj. Gen. William Hickman (the USARCENT deputy commanding general-operations) put out guidance to add an air assault course, and here it is,” he said.

Davis, the action officer for the building and planning of the course, said he was excited to see this sort of course added to Camp Buehring.

“On top of adding the course to ensure unit readiness when they get on ground, the course adds to unit morale,” he said. “We have slots set aside for other personnel who want to earn the badge.”

The course’s priority is unit readiness, but a secondary goal is to have other Soldiers who have no air assault requirement get the same opportunity.

“And, that adds value,” said Nungester. “I’ve never seen a course like this in a deployment environment, but I’m excited to see it in action.”

The air assault course is scheduled to start in April with other courses going on throughout the year. For Soldiers interested in taking the course while deployed, they must talk with their unit training personnel.

