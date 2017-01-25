Safety inspectors inspect the confidence climb obstacle at the newly built Camp Buehring Air Assault Course in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 25, 2017. The visit was one of the final inspections to take place before the first course scheduled for April 3-14.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 12:31
|Photo ID:
|3145982
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-EU843-114
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|8.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Air Assault comes to Kuwait [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army Air Assault comes to Kuwait
LEAVE A COMMENT