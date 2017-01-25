Senior air assault instructors test out the newly built inclining wall on the Camp Buehring Air Assault Course at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 25, 2017. The visit was one of the final inspections to take place before the first course scheduled for April 3-14.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 12:32 Photo ID: 3145918 VIRIN: 170125-A-EU843-048 Resolution: 4810x3207 Size: 5.97 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Air Assault comes to Kuwait [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.