2nd Lt. Ryan Sharratt, commander of the Kodiak detachment of the Alaska State Defense Force, addresses members of the Alaska Army National Guard and Alaska State Defense Force at the Kodiak Readiness Center, Jan. 21, 2017. The Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Army National Guard share the readiness center and will conduct several joint training events throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dayton Will)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 12:24
|Photo ID:
|3145883
|VIRIN:
|170121-Z-ZZ999-0001
|Resolution:
|3024x3024
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak
