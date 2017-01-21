(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak [Image 1 of 3]

    Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Ryan Sharratt, commander of the Kodiak detachment of the Alaska State Defense Force, addresses members of the Alaska Army National Guard and Alaska State Defense Force at the Kodiak Readiness Center, Jan. 21, 2017. The Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Army National Guard share the readiness center and will conduct several joint training events throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dayton Will)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kodiak
    B Company
    Alaska National Guard
    2nd Special Troops Battalion
    49th Brigade
    Alaska State Defense Force
    signal detachment
    Alaska Despartment of Military and Veterans Affairs

