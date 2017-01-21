2nd Lt. Ryan Sharratt, commander of the Kodiak detachment of the Alaska State Defense Force, addresses members of the Alaska Army National Guard and Alaska State Defense Force at the Kodiak Readiness Center, Jan. 21, 2017. The Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Army National Guard share the readiness center and will conduct several joint training events throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dayton Will)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 12:24 Photo ID: 3145883 VIRIN: 170121-Z-ZZ999-0001 Resolution: 3024x3024 Size: 1.57 MB Location: KODIAK, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.