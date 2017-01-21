Alaska State Defense Force 2nd Lt. Ryan Sharratt, commander of the Kodiak Detachment, administers the oath of enlistment to Pvt. James Glenn at the Kodiak Readiness Center, Jan. 21, 2017. ASDF is actively recruiting for new members. Anyone interested in joining the organization should contact 2nd Lt Ryan Sharratt at ryan.sharratt@ak-sdf.net. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dayton Will)
Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak
