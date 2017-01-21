(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak [Image 2 of 3]

    Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Alaska State Defense Force 2nd Lt. Ryan Sharratt, commander of the Kodiak Detachment, administers the oath of enlistment to Pvt. James Glenn at the Kodiak Readiness Center, Jan. 21, 2017. ASDF is actively recruiting for new members. Anyone interested in joining the organization should contact 2nd Lt Ryan Sharratt at ryan.sharratt@ak-sdf.net. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dayton Will)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 12:24
    Photo ID: 3145881
    VIRIN: 170121-Z-ZZ999-0002
    Resolution: 3024x3024
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kodiak
    B Company
    Alaska National Guard
    2nd Special Troops Battalion
    49th Brigade
    Alaska State Defense Force
    signal detachment
    Alaska Despartment of Military and Veterans Affairs

