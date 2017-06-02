Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak

Courtesy Photo | 2nd Lt. Ryan Sharratt, commander of the Kodiak detachment of the Alaska State Defense...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 2nd Lt. Ryan Sharratt, commander of the Kodiak detachment of the Alaska State Defense Force, addresses members of the Alaska Army National Guard and Alaska State Defense Force at the Kodiak Readiness Center, Jan. 21, 2017. The Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Army National Guard share the readiness center and will conduct several joint training events throughout the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dayton Will) see less | View Image Page

KODIAK, Alaska — Soldiers from the Alaska Army National Guard gathered at the Kodiak Readiness Center to participate in an enlistment ceremony for two new members of the Alaska State Defense Force, Jan. 21.



In recent years, the State Defense Force has been focused primarily in Anchorage and the surrounding communities. It is currently opening detachments in several rural communities, as part of the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs rural initiative program.



“The reorganization of the Alaska State Defense Force presents unique opportunities and challenges in each community across the State,” said 2nd Lt. Ryan Sharratt, commander of the Kodiak detachment. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be involved.”



The Alaska State Defense Force is an all-volunteer organization, which traces its lineage back to the Alaska Territorial Guard founded by Maj. Marvin “Muktuk” Marston. Since 1984, the ASDF’s primary mission has been to provide logistical support to the Alaska National Guard. The unit in Kodiak is a detachment of B Company, 2nd Special Troops Battalion, 49th Brigade.



Their missions are to support and defend the Constitution of the State of Alaska, support the Alaska National Guard, maintain disaster preparedness, work alongside the Alaska National Guard and other state and local agencies in response to major emergencies and support the community in which they live and work. The National Guard and State Defense Force will be sharing the Kodiak Readiness Center, and training together when their goals overlap.



Military experience is not a prerequisite for membership. Some members, such as the detachment commander, 2nd Lt. Ryan Sharratt, and the noncommissioned officer in charge, Staff Sgt. Jay Baldwin, have prior service with the National Guard or active duty military. Others, such as recently enlisted Pvt. James Glenn, have no prior experience.



The Kodiak detachment currently has four members, with a goal of growing to fifteen by the end of 2017. Parties interested in joining the organization should contact 2nd Lt. Ryan Sharratt at ryan.sharratt@ak-sdf.net.