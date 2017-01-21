(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak [Image 3 of 3]

    Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Mark Portillo, with Detachment 3, Alpha Company, 1/297th Infantry Battalion, demonstrates proper technique for climbing steep grades on snowshoes at the Kodiak City Park Annex in Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2017. AKARNG Soldiers conduct cold weather indoctrination training, including oversnow movement, on an annual basis; Alaska State Defense Force members will likely participate in future cold weather training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dayton Will)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 12:24
    Photo ID: 3145880
    VIRIN: 170121-Z-ZZ999-0003
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kodiak
    B Company
    Alaska National Guard
    2nd Special Troops Battalion
    49th Brigade
    Alaska State Defense Force
    signal detachment
    Alaska Despartment of Military and Veterans Affairs

