Alaska State Defense Force activates signal detachment in Kodiak

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Mark Portillo, with Detachment 3, Alpha Company, 1/297th Infantry Battalion, demonstrates proper technique for climbing steep grades on snowshoes at the Kodiak City Park Annex in Kodiak, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2017. AKARNG Soldiers conduct cold weather indoctrination training, including oversnow movement, on an annual basis; Alaska State Defense Force members will likely participate in future cold weather training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dayton Will)

