Members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron answer questions about the cockpit of a C-130J Super Hercules while providing an orientation brief to French Air Force Col. Luc, French air base Commanding Officer, during a tour of the airfield at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2017. The tour was a part of mutual orientation to each respective country’s airframes. The C-130J has 180 additional inches of cargo space than previous C-130 models. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy) (Portions of image altered for OPSEC)
Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 06:02
Photo ID:
|3145149
VIRIN:
|170130-Z-CT752-478
Resolution:
|4641x3089
Size:
|2.9 MB
Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
