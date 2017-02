449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers

Members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron answer questions about the cockpit of a C-130J Super Hercules while providing an orientation brief to French Air Force Col. Luc, French air base Commanding Officer, during a tour of the airfield at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2017. The tour was a part of mutual orientation to each respective country’s airframes. The C-130J has 180 additional inches of cargo space than previous C-130 models. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy) (Portions of image altered for OPSEC)

