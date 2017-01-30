(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers [Image 1 of 5]

    449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron answer questions about the cockpit of a C-130J Super Hercules while providing an orientation brief to French Air Force Col. Luc, French air base Commanding Officer, during a tour of the airfield at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2017. The tour was a part of mutual orientation to each respective country’s airframes. The C-130J has 180 additional inches of cargo space than previous C-130 models. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy) (Portions of image altered for OPSEC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 06:02
    Photo ID: 3145149
    VIRIN: 170130-Z-CT752-478
    Resolution: 4641x3089
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    C-130J
    French Air Force
    CJTF-HOA
    449th AEG
    partner nations
    75th EAS

