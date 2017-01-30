(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Key leaders from the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, a supporting unit for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, and members of the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pose with the commanding officers from a nearby French air base during a tour of the airfield at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2017. The tour was a part of mutual orientation to each respective country’s airframes. F-16 Fighting Falcons from Aviano, Italy were displayed during this portion of the tour. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy) (Portions of image altered for OPSEC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 06:02
    Photo ID: 3145141
    VIRIN: 170130-Z-CT752-165
    Resolution: 4673x3110
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAF
    French Air Force
    CJTF-HOA
    449th AEG
    partner nations
    510th EFS

