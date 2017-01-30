449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers

Key leaders from the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, a supporting unit for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers greet French Air Force Col. Luc, French air base commanding officer, during a tour of the airfield at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2017. The tour was a part of mutual orientation to each respective country’s airframes. The group visited a C-130J Super Hercules, which can carry more cargo at a faster speed with higher fuel efficiency than previous C-130 models. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy) (Portions of image altered for OPSEC)

