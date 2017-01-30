(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers [Image 2 of 5]

    449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Key leaders from the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, a supporting unit for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, members of the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers greet French Air Force Col. Luc, French air base commanding officer, during a tour of the airfield at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2017. The tour was a part of mutual orientation to each respective country’s airframes. The group visited a C-130J Super Hercules, which can carry more cargo at a faster speed with higher fuel efficiency than previous C-130 models. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy) (Portions of image altered for OPSEC)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 06:02
    Photo ID: 3145146
    VIRIN: 170130-Z-CT752-338
    Resolution: 4041x2690
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Djibouti
    JTACS
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    C-130J
    French Air Force
    CJTF-HOA
    449th AEG
    partner nations
    75th EAS

