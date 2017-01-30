449th AEG hosts tour for local French Air Force officers

A member of the 351st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron shows French Air Force Lt. Col. Franck, Air Operations Coordination Center Officer in Charge, and Col. Luc, French air base commanding officer, the boom operator station panel on a KC-135 Stratotanker during a tour of the airfield at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2017. The tour was a part of mutual orientation to each respective country’s airframes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy) (Portions of image altered for OPSEC)

