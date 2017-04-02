Col. Michael Cadle (left), 130th Airlift Wing Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Kevin Ray (center) and Lt. Col. David Rable (right) stand together at the closing of the formal change of command ceremony for the 130th Logistics Readiness Squadron held Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Ray assumed command from Rable and emphasized the importance of the wing’s historical and special operations heritage. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Juchniewicz)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 13:10
|Photo ID:
|3144624
|VIRIN:
|170204-Z-GX925-004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 130th LRS Change of Command ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Adam Juchniewicz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
