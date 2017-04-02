130th LRS Change of Command ceremony

Col. Michael Cadle (left), 130th Airlift Wing Mission Support Group commander, Lt. Col. Kevin Ray (center) and Lt. Col. David Rable (right) stand together at the closing of the formal change of command ceremony for the 130th Logistics Readiness Squadron held Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Ray assumed command from Rable and emphasized the importance of the wing’s historical and special operations heritage. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Juchniewicz)

