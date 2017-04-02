Lt. Col. Kevin Ray, incoming 130th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, salutes Col. Michael Cadle, 130th Airlift Wing Mission Support Group commander, during a formal change of command ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Ray spoke about the concept of a “warrior ethos,” encouraging LRS Airmen to remember their special operations heritage. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Juchniewicz)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 13:10
|Photo ID:
|3144623
|VIRIN:
|170204-Z-GX925-003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 130th LRS Change of Command ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Adam Juchniewicz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
