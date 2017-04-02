(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    130th LRS Change of Command ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    130th LRS Change of Command ceremony

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Juchniewicz 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    Lt. Col. Kevin Ray, incoming 130th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, salutes Col. Michael Cadle, 130th Airlift Wing Mission Support Group commander, during a formal change of command ceremony held Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Ray spoke about the concept of a “warrior ethos,” encouraging LRS Airmen to remember their special operations heritage. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Juchniewicz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th LRS Change of Command ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Adam Juchniewicz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

