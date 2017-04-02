(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    130th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    130th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony

    WV, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Juchniewicz 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    Col. Michael Cadle (right), 130th Airlift Wing Mission Support Group commander, presides over the Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Lt. Col. David Rable (center) relinquished command to Lt. Col. Kevin Ray (left). A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Juchniewicz)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 13:10
    Photo ID: 3144614
    VIRIN: 170204-Z-GX925-001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: WV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Adam Juchniewicz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    West Virginia
    LRS
    WV
    change of command
    130th

