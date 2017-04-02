130th Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony

Col. Michael Cadle (right), 130th Airlift Wing Mission Support Group commander, presides over the Logistics Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Lt. Col. David Rable (center) relinquished command to Lt. Col. Kevin Ray (left). A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Juchniewicz)

