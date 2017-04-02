130th LRS Change of Command ceremony

Lt. Col. David Rable (center), outgoing 130th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, addresses his Airmen one last time before relinquishing command to Lt. Col. Kevin Ray (right) Feb. 4, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. Lt. Col. Rable spoke about the importance of the Air National Guard mission and reminded LRS members to be vigilant citizen Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Juchniewicz)

