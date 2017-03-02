170203-N-OK605-063 SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 3, 2017) Sailors from Misawa Airbase work on a sculpture at the 68th annual Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 34th year the U.S. Navy has sent a team to participate in the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 02:57
|Photo ID:
|3143648
|VIRIN:
|170203-N-OK605-063
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 2017 Misawa Navy Sapporo Snow Festival Team [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
