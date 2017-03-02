The 2017 Misawa Navy Sapporo Snow Festival Team

170203-N-OK605-044 SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 3, 2017) Petty Officer 3rd Class Desiree Ankney (left), assigned to Command Task Force 72 at Misawa Airbase, from Hicksville, Ohio, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriele Tate-Santos (right), attached to Naval Air Facility Misawa, from Baltimore, Md., work on a sculpture at the 68th annual Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 34th year the U.S. Navy has sent a team to participate in the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

