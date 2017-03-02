170203-N-OK605-025 SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 3, 2017) Petty Officer 3rd Class Desiree Ankeny, assigned to Command Task Force 72 at Misawa Airbase, from Hicksville, Ohio, works on a sculpture at the 68th annual Sapporo Snow Festival. This is the 34th year the U.S. Navy has sent a team to participate in the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 02:57
|Photo ID:
|3143644
|VIRIN:
|170203-N-OK605-026
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|913.56 KB
|Location:
|SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Hometown:
|HICKSVILLE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 2017 Misawa Navy Sapporo Snow Festival Team [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT