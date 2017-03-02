170203-N-OK605-012 SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 3, 2017) The Navy Misasa Sapporo Snow Festival Snow Team takes a group picture with Japanese Self-Defense Force Gen. Susumu Isakai, the base commander of Camp Sapporo. This is the 68th annual snow festival and the 34th year the U.S. Navy has sent a team to sculpt. (U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 02:57
|Photo ID:
|3143639
|VIRIN:
|170203-N-OK605-012
|Resolution:
|5154x2899
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 2017 Misawa Navy Sapporo Snow Festival Team [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT