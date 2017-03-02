Air Interdiction Agent Craig Colquitt with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, works alongside a contingent of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies at the Houston Police Department's emergency operations center to ensure security of Super Bowl LI Feb 3, 2017. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo by Glenn Fawcett
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 15:03
|Photo ID:
|3142931
|VIRIN:
|170203-H-NI589-0041
|Resolution:
|5760x3499
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Customs and Border Protection joins other agencies at Houston PD Emergency Operations Center [Image 1 of 8], by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
