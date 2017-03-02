(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection joins other agencies at Houston PD Emergency Operations Center [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection joins other agencies at Houston PD Emergency Operations Center

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Glenn Fawcett 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Officer Anthony Scafuri of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations, works alongside a contingent of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies at the Houston Police Department's emergency operations center to ensure security of Super Bowl LI Feb 3, 2017. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo by Glenn Fawcett

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 15:04
    Photo ID: 3142918
    VIRIN: 170203-H-NI589-0074
    Resolution: 5525x3840
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Customs and Border Protection joins other agencies at Houston PD Emergency Operations Center [Image 1 of 8], by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER
    EOC
    OFO
    Office of Field Operations
    AMO
    cbpsbLI

    • LEAVE A COMMENT