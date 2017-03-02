Air Interdiction Agent Dave Redsun with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, monitors air traffic on a computer display while working alongside a contingent of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies at the Houston Police Department's emergency operations center to ensure security of Super Bowl LI Feb 3, 2017. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo by Glenn Fawcett

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 15:03 Photo ID: 3142924 VIRIN: 170203-H-NI589-0047 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.2 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Customs and Border Protection joins other agencies at Houston PD Emergency Operations Center [Image 1 of 8], by Glenn Fawcett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.