    Gainey Cup

    Gainey Cup

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the North Carolina Army National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 252nd Armor Regiment, navigate the obstacle course at the Army Guard’s Warrior Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, as they vie for selection to represent the Army Guard in the Gainey Cup, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Held every other year, the Gainey Cup is a demanding, mentally and physically challenging competition that tests scout teams on a variety of tactical and technical skills to determine the best scout team in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)(Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 14:15
    Photo ID: 3142770
    VIRIN: 170126-Z-WU705-123
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gainey Cup, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Guard scout teams compete to take part in Army’s best scout competition

