Spc. Steven McMahon, right, with the North Carolina Army National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron, 252nd Armor Regiment, and other members of his team move a telephone pole as they navigate the obstacle course at the Army Guard’s Warrior Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, as they vie for selection to represent the Army Guard in the Gainey Cup, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Held every other year, the Gainey Cup is a demanding, mentally and physically challenging competition that tests scout teams on a variety of tactical and technical skills to determine the best scout team in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)(Released)

Date Taken: 12.21.2016 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gainey Cup, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.