Spc. Mark Sullivan, left, with the Texas Army National Guard’s Troop A, 1st Squadron, 124th Cavalry Regiment, and others on his team ready their rucksacks for the next event during training at Fort Benning, Georgia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, to be selected to represent the Army Guard in the upcoming Gainey Cup competition. Held every other year, the Gainey Cup is a demanding, mentally and physically challenging competition that tests scout teams on a variety of tactical and technical skills to determine the best scout team in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st CLass Jon Soucy)
This work, Gainey Cup [Image 1 of 9], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army Guard scout teams compete to take part in Army’s best scout competition
