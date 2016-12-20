Scout teams from throughout the Army National Guard stand ready as they wait to move to their next event during training at Fort Benning, Georgia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, to be selected to represent the Army Guard in the upcoming Gainey Cup competition. Held every other year, the Gainey Cup is a demanding, mentally and physically challenging competition that tests scout teams on a variety of tactical and technical skills to determine the best scout team in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

