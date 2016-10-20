From left: Mr. Bruce, Wright, Idaho ESGR State Chair, Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter, Sgt. Sara Breckon, Idaho Army National Guard, 1st Lt. Hight, Idaho Army National Guard, Capt. Sean M. Prosser, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, and Idaho State Police Col. Ralph Powell, at the Idaho State Capitol Building, in Boise, Idaho October 20, 2016. The Governor’s Ceremony honored the Freedom Award presented to Idaho State Police by Secreatary of Defense Ash Carter, for showing extraordinary support of soldiers in the National Guard and reserved forces of the United States military.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)

