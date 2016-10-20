(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers from Army Reserve and Army National Guard at Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter's office

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    From left: Mr. Bruce, Wright, Idaho ESGR State Chair, Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter, Sgt. Sara Breckon, Idaho Army National Guard, 1st Lt. Hight, Idaho Army National Guard, Capt. Sean M. Prosser, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, and Idaho State Police Col. Ralph Powell, at the Idaho State Capitol Building, in Boise, Idaho October 20, 2016. The Governor’s Ceremony honored the Freedom Award presented to Idaho State Police by Secreatary of Defense Ash Carter, for showing extraordinary support of soldiers in the National Guard and reserved forces of the United States military.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2016
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 02:41
    Photo ID: 3141467
    VIRIN: 161020-Z-IM874-0080
    Resolution: 4303x2869
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Hometown: BOISE, ID, US
    Hometown: COEUR D'ALENE, ID, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: LAKEWOOD, WA, US
    Hometown: LEWISTON, ID, US
    Hometown: MERIDIAN, ID, US
    This work, Soldiers from Army Reserve and Army National Guard at Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter's office [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Country music performer Lee Greenwood performs
    Idaho State Police director Col. Ralph Powell accepts the Freedom Award from Secretary of Defense Ash Carter
    Soldiers gather for ESGR event at the Pentagon
    The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

    Army Reserve soldiers visit Pentagon in support of civilian employers

    Air National Guard
    Military
    Air Force
    Airman
    National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard

