Soldiers gather for ESGR event at the Pentagon

Left to right: Capt. Sean M. Prosser, nominator, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, ISP Col. Ralph Powell, Idaho State Police, Diane Nordhaus, Ambassador, United States Army Reserve, Maj. Gen. Gary L. Sayler, Idaho National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Perry, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Mr. Bruce Wright, State Chairman, Idaho Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. The Freedom Award is the highest award given by the Department of Defense to employers in recognition for their support of the National Guard and reserve forces. (Photo Credit: Diane Nordhaus, USAR Ambassador)
Army Reserve soldiers visit Pentagon in support of civilian employers
