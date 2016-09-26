(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers gather for ESGR event at the Pentagon [Image 4 of 5]

    Soldiers gather for ESGR event at the Pentagon

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Left to right: Capt. Sean M. Prosser, nominator, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, ISP Col. Ralph Powell, Idaho State Police, Diane Nordhaus, Ambassador, United States Army Reserve, Maj. Gen. Gary L. Sayler, Idaho National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Perry, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Mr. Bruce Wright, State Chairman, Idaho Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. The Freedom Award is the highest award given by the Department of Defense to employers in recognition for their support of the National Guard and reserve forces. (Photo Credit: Diane Nordhaus, USAR Ambassador)

    IMAGE INFO

    GALLERY

    Soldiers from Army Reserve and Army National Guard at Idaho Governor C.L. &quot;Butch&quot; Otter's office
    Country music performer Lee Greenwood performs
    Idaho State Police director Col. Ralph Powell accepts the Freedom Award from Secretary of Defense Ash Carter
    Soldiers gather for ESGR event at the Pentagon
    The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve soldiers visit Pentagon in support of civilian employers

