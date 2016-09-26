Left to right: Capt. Sean M. Prosser, nominator, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, ISP Col. Ralph Powell, Idaho State Police, Diane Nordhaus, Ambassador, United States Army Reserve, Maj. Gen. Gary L. Sayler, Idaho National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas C. Perry, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Mr. Bruce Wright, State Chairman, Idaho Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. The Freedom Award is the highest award given by the Department of Defense to employers in recognition for their support of the National Guard and reserve forces. (Photo Credit: Diane Nordhaus, USAR Ambassador)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2016 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 02:41 Photo ID: 3141449 VIRIN: 160826-A-AB123-002 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 225.12 KB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Hometown: BOISE, ID, US Hometown: COEUR D'ALENE, ID, US Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Hometown: LAKEWOOD, WA, US Hometown: LEWISTON, ID, US Hometown: MERIDIAN, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers gather for ESGR event at the Pentagon [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.