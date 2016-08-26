Country music performer Lee Greenwood performs at the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award at the Pentagon on August 26, 2016. The freedom award is the highest award given by the Department of Defense to employers in recognition for their support of the National Guard and reserve forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ricky Bowden)

Date Taken: 08.26.2016
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Country music performer Lee Greenwood performs [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.