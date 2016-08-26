Idaho State Police director Col. Ralph Powell accepts the Freedom Award from Secretary of Defense Ash Carter

Idaho State Police director Col. Ralph Powell (middle) accepts the Freedom Award from Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (left) at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. August 26, 2016. The Freedom Award is the highest award given by the Department of Defense to employers in recognition for their support of the National Guard and reserve forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ricky Bowden)

