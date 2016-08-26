Idaho State Police director Col. Ralph Powell (middle) accepts the Freedom Award from Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (left) at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. August 26, 2016. The Freedom Award is the highest award given by the Department of Defense to employers in recognition for their support of the National Guard and reserve forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ricky Bowden)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 02:41
|Photo ID:
|3141450
|VIRIN:
|160826-A-AB123-003
|Resolution:
|640x426
|Size:
|51.93 KB
|Location:
|LAKEWOOD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Hometown:
|COEUR D'ALENE, ID, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|LAKEWOOD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|LEWISTON, ID, US
|Hometown:
|MERIDIAN, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Idaho State Police director Col. Ralph Powell accepts the Freedom Award from Secretary of Defense Ash Carter [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army Reserve soldiers visit Pentagon in support of civilian employers
LEAVE A COMMENT