Cpl. Ryan Yancey, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist with the CBRN response element (CRE), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes a sample from a mock contaminated environment during CBRN response training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2017. The CRE conducted full scale detection and decontamination training with Marine Corps Installations Pacific - Fire and Emergency Services personnel observing. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed unit, the 31st MEU air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal/ Released)

