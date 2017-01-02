(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBRN Response [Image 4 of 9]

    CBRN Response

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Darien Bjorndal 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Japanese fire and emergency services personnel with Marine Corps Installations Pacific observe Cpl. Albert Gaston, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist with the CBRN response element (CRE), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, during CBRN response training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2017. The CRE conducted full scale detection and decontamination training with Marine Corps Installations Pacific - Fire and Emergency Services personnel observing. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed unit, the 31st MEU air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 02:10
    Photo ID: 3141444
    VIRIN: 170201-M-MF313-138
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 15.07 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Response [Image 1 of 9], by Cpl Darien Bjorndal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CBRN Response
    CBRN Response
    CBRN Response
    CBRN Response
    CBRN Response
    CBRN Response
    CBRN Response
    CBRN Response
    CBRN Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    marine
    fire
    okinawa
    nuclear
    decontamination
    decon
    united states
    MEU
    chemical
    science
    air
    suit
    expeditionary
    response
    corps
    biological
    hazmat
    cbrn
    butler
    contamination
    marines
    unit
    contaminated
    training
    emergency
    31st
    powder
    element
    mcipac
    sampling
    rsd
    residue
    japan: detection

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT