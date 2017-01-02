Lance Cpl. Ryan Sappenfield, left, and Cpl. Albert Gaston, both chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialists with the CBRN response element (CRE), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, detect and report possible chemical contamination while conducting CBRN response training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2017. The CRE conducted full scale detection and decontamination training with Marine Corps Installations Pacific - Fire and Emergency Services personnel observing. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed unit, the 31st MEU air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal/ Released)

