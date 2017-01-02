Cpl. Albert Gaston, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist with the CBRN response element (CRE), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, relays a report while inspecting a building for mock contamination during CBRN response training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2017. The CRE conducted full scale detection and decontamination training with Marine Corps Installations Pacific - Fire and Emergency Services personnel observing. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed unit, the 31st MEU air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 02:09
|Photo ID:
|3141455
|VIRIN:
|170201-M-MF313-114
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBRN Response [Image 1 of 9], by Cpl Darien Bjorndal, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
